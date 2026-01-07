‘Full Speed Ahead’ – Growth and Infrastructure Concerns Dominate District 5 Q&A Session

Development and concurrency were the hot topics during an Escambia County District 5 Q&A session Tuesday evening at the Molino Community Center.

With continued residential development in District 5 — approximately the northern 60% of Escambia County that is roughly north of Nine Mile Road — numerous residents passionately called for better regulation on the growth and concurrency. In development, concurrency is a growth management policy requiring that the necessary public facilities and services are available at the same time the impacts of a new development occur.

“Full speed ahead, damn the torpedoes doesn’t work without infrastructure,” local resident Richard Beck told the panel — Molino Utilities president Vernon Prather, School Board member Tom Harrell, Rep. Michelle Salzman, County Administrator Wes Moreno, and ECUA board member and president Kevin Stephens, who hosted the event. District 5 Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry did not attend.

Moreno said the county can’t pick and choose which developments are allowed but is instead required to apply a uniform standard.

“The bible for the development is the land development code, and if the developer meets all the criteria in the land development code, it is very difficult for the board to deny that development,” the county administrator said. “Now, that is something that we can look at, and we’ve talked about it being looked at as far as a rewrite.” He noted that some development applications have been sent back to the Escambia County Planning Board, and some developers have taken the county to court.

“I think what I hear is we could be doing better communication on what’s coming forward and what we’re doing to prepare for it,” Salzman said after further discussion about traffic and schools. She said better planning would involve studies on traffic, drainage and other overall impacts of a new development.

“The school board looks at this the same way you do, and it’s a problem,” Harrell said. He said while some schools have room for growth, like Molino Park Elementary which was planned as a potential K-8 school, other schools simply don’t have any room for growth.

He specifically cited Jim Allen Elementary, which causes arrival and dismissal traffic problems on Highway 95A. He said a new wing could be added or a new school could be constructed if funding were to be available, but there’s currently no good way to get traffic off Highway 95A and onto the school campus with limited acreage and an adjacent park and cemetery.

Salzman said she will consult with the Florida Department of Transportation on potential traffic solutions for Jim Allen “to keep kids safe.” Stephens said ECUA looks for the most cost effective ways to address new developments, often seeking a cost-sharing agreement for utility upgrades that benefit neighborhoods surrounding the development. Prather said the much smaller Molino Utilities struggles with plans on how to serve growing demand from developments, some of which could increase their customer base exponentially.

Another District 5 resident, Bryan Davis, expressed concerns about the impact of continued development on county fire and EMS services, particularly on the remaining volunteer departments such as Walnut Hill.

Panel members expressed that future District 5 meetings will be held in the coming months, and Salzman said she will invite FDOT to attend one of those meetings to talk about transportation needs.

