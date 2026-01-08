Warm This Afternoon, Cold Front Brings Rain Late Friday Into Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.