Warm This Afternoon, Cold Front Brings Rain Late Friday Into Saturday
January 8, 2026
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 72. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Comments