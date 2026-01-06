Will 2026 Finally Be The Year For A New Freedom Road Bridge In Century?

Will 2025 finally be the year for a new Freedom Road Bridge in Century?

Century Administrator Dave Murzin says he sure hopes so.

January 29 will mark six years since the bridge was closed.

For a while, it looked like a new bridge would be in place by the second half of 2026. But now, the project remains on hold as the Town of Century is forced to continue to seek additional funding.

Century received a nearly $1.257 million legislative appropriation for a new Freedom Road bridge, and just over $1 million remains today for construction after project design and permitting,

The town opened bids last year for the project with the low bid of $1,612,966.06 from F&W Construction Company. With engineering and inspection costs, the town needs about $700,000 more.

“We are continuing to seek other sources of funding,” Murzin said recently. He said the shortfall was due to rising construction costs since the Legislature funded the project.

The town is also exploring other options to lower the overall cost, such as in-kind services from Escambia County

Two other bids were received on the project: RBM Contracting at $1,733,878.30 and Chavers Construction at $2,274,427.50.

On January 29, 2020, the town suddenly closed the bridge on Freedom Road, just east of Jefferson Avenue. Photos obtained by NorthEscambia.com a few days later showed the dangerous conditions that led to the emergency closure. Several pilings under the wooden bridge were no longer properly supporting the structure, and some of the pilings were split or had extreme deterioration (pictured left and below).

File photos/graphics for and by NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.