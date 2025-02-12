Ben Boutwell Is Century’s Next Mayor; Three Seek Council Seat

Former Century Mayor Ben Boutwell will be the next mayor of Century. He was the only candidate to qualify for the seat before the noon deadline on Wednesday.

Boutwell was automatically elected as the only candidate for the mayoral position. We are awaiting confirmation of his swearing in date from the town.

Three candidates — John Bass, and Kathryn Fleming, and Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison — qualified for an open seat on the town council. They will face off in a special primary election on March 18. In compliance with the town charter, the top two vote getters will move on to the special general election on April 29.

Boutwell defeated incumbent Henry Hawkins for mayor during the 2020 elections before resign in August 2023 after tumultuous period with the town council, particularly then council president Luis Gomez, Jr.

Gomez was named interim mayor and then elected to the position without opposition in a special election. Gomez ran unopposed again in 2024 but resigned for medical reasons at the first meeting of his term in January 2025. Seat 4 on the council was left open in early January when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor to replace Gomez.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.