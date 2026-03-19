Sunny Skies and Warm Afternoons Ahead

March 19, 2026

Bright sunshine and warm temperatures will highlight the next few days, with afternoon highs climbing into the low 80s by the weekend. Clear skies will persist through early next week as a calm weather pattern settles over the region.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 