Man Pleads To Federal Charges Of Selling Unregulationed Animal Medication

An area man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of selling unregulated animal medications.

Scott Robinson, 51, of Pace, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts of drug adulteration.

Court documents reflect that from 2022 to 2025, Robinson advertised and sold the animal drug toltrazuril to customers across the United States through his website. Under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, toltrazuril is deemed an adulterated new animal drug, which is subject to specific requirements for its production, labeling, and sale. The FBI conducted multiple purchases of items labeled and advertised as toltrazuril from the Robinson’s website. Those items were tested by the FDA and confirmed to contain toltrazuril. Prosecutors said he never complied with FDA regulations regarding his production, labeling, and sale of toltrazuril.

Robinson faces up to one year imprisonment on each count, followed by a term of supervised release.