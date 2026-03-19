Citizen Joins Century CRA Board As Efforts Resume To Revitalize Blighted Area

The Century Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) board set out to add two citizens — asking anyone interested to attend a meeting this week. Only one did, and she was appointed to the board.

In a four minute meeting the CRA Board voted to appoint Michelle Cunningham to the board, which was approved by the town council. As a citizen, Cunningham has been involved with the CRA since it was in the planning stages. She is the daughter of Henry Cunningham, who is a member of the town council and CRA board.

The five members of the Century Town Council and up to two citizens sit on the CRA board, which is expected to meet quarterly. However, a meeting in February was the first in years.

The CRA includes, by definition, a blighted area of the town. In October 2018, the council approved a Tax Increment Financing plan for their redevelopment area, allowing the CRA to receive property tax revenues each year in excess of an established base rate. The appraised value of the property within the designated district was “frozen” in 2018, with that amount of tax revenue generated still designated for the town’s general fund, the county, and other taxing authorities. The redevelopment area receives 95% of the property tax generated in excess of the frozen base value as property values rise.

Along with small interest earnings, the CRA has spent nothing on improving the area to date, and has $191,151.89 in the bank.

The CRA funds can be used to improve conditions in the 510 acres bounded by Jefferson Avenue to the south, Jefferson Avenue to the east, East Highway 4 to the north and the center line of North Century Boulevard to the west. It also extends north on the east side of North Century Boulevard to include commercial properties up to, and including, the former Burger King (see map above).

Tax Increment Financing is a unique tool available to cities and counties for redevelopment activities. It is used to leverage public funds to promote private sector activities in the targeted redevelopment area. Property owners in the CRA pay the same tax rate as those in the remainder of the town.

TIF revenue can be used on a “pay as you go” basis, where the annual stream of revenue is used to fund small projects, or used to pay debt service costs over the life of a project lasting 10 or more years. Historically in Florida, TIF has been effective at generating large amounts of funding for capital investments for roadway improvements, flood control programs, water and sewer and drainage infrastructure improvements, parking lots and garages, neighborhood parks, sidewalks, street and sidewalk tree plantings, signs and building construction.

After a February 2016 tornado damaged or destroyed 40 homes and businesses, the town looked to address the long-term effects on the community of a downturn in economic development. That led to the redevelopment area.