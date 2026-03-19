Police: Unborn Baby Dies After Crash Caused By Red Light Runner

March 19, 2026

A pregnant Escambia County woman lost her baby in a traffic crash on Wednesday in Pensacola.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 9th Avenue and Bayou Boulevard, near Sacred Heart Hospital and Cordova Mall.

The crash occurred when a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 9th Avenue ran a red light at Bayou Boulevard and struck the woman’s vehicle on the driver’s side, Pensacola Police said in a release.

“The female, who was pregnant, was transported to the hospital,” the release stated. “Her baby did not survive.”

PPD said charges are pending against the driver who ran the red light. No names have been released.

Anyone that may have seen the pickup (pictured) speeding near 9th Avenue after 7 a.m. Wednesday is asked to contact Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1946 or call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP

Early Thursday morning, PPD closed the intersection for a follow-up investigation.

File photo.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 