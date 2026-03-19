Molino Woman Charged With DUI After Highway 196 Rollover Crash

March 19, 2026

A Molino woman has been charged with DUI following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 196 last week.

As we previously reported, the crash occurred just before 8:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Highway 196 near Schifko Road, about 2.5 miles west of Highway 29. The Florida Highway Patrol said the Toyota FJ Cruiser ran off the roadway, causing it to overturn before it came to rest on its side on the highway.

FHP said the driver, 33-year-old Alix Madison Brown, had a strong odor of alcohol as the trooper approached, and was confused on how many drinks she had consumed. She failed field sobriety exercises, according to the trooper, and was placed under arrest.

“Brown stated that she was headed to the liquor store to get a few drinks and that she had one drink earlier today,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report.

At the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office facility, about an hour and 45 minutes after the crash, Brown provided breath samples as high as .101, the report states, above the Florida legal limit of .08.

Brown was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristu Barbour, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 