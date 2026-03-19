Elementary Students Honored As Shining Stars

WSRE recently hosted the Shining Star Awards, honoring outstanding fifth grade students who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and leadership, as well as demonstrating the core values of the Escambia County School District.

This was the 28th year that WSRE hosted this event, originally in partnership with the Greater Escambia Community Foundation and now in partnership with the Escambia County Principals Association, which raised the funds to purchase bicycles and also coordinated the event.

Each Shining Star student received a certificate and a brand-new bicycle.

The 2026 Shining Stars are:

A. K. Suter Elementary — Saanvika Gampa

Bellview Elementary — Veronika Yasenovska

Beulah Elementary — Alyson Woods

Blue Angels Elementary — Dominic Jackson

Bratt Elementary — Lane Stuart

Brentwood Elementary — Jameson Manni

Byrneville Elementary — Kipton Little

C.A. Weis Elementary — Za’Riyah Goble

Cordova Park Elementary — Maren Fox

Ensley Elementary — Malia Newberry

Ferry Pass Elementary — Emma Smith

Global Learning Academy — Zy’Tranna Mitchell

Hellen Caro Elementary — Marlie Walters

Holm Elementary — Brooklyn Hines

Jim Allen Elementary — Elaine Ladieu

Kingsfield Elementary — Alessa Zavala

L.D McArthur Elementary — Amelia Yepishin

Lincoln Park Elementary — Fabian Coronado

Lipscomb Elementary — Jeffery Mensah

Longleaf Elementary — Shanell English

Molino Park Elementary — Ella Campbell

Montclair Elementary — Liam Lionheart

Myrtle Grove Elementary — Khloe Cobb

N.B. Cook Elementary — Weston Berry

Navy Point Elementary — Auburn Haruguchi

O.J. Semmes Elementary — Tanayia Milton

Oakcrest Elementary — Angela Austria

Pensacola Beach Elementary — Olivia McPherson

Pine Meadow Elementary — Nolan Spencer

Pleasant Grove Elementary — Logan Dunlap

Scenic Heights Elementary — Janae Kisor

Sherwood Elementary — David Contreras Casteneda

Warrington Elementary — Jakobi Henry

West Pensacola Elementary — Lluany Jimenez-Zebadua

Photos courtesy WSRE for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.