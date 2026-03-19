Elementary Students Honored As Shining Stars
March 19, 2026
WSRE recently hosted the Shining Star Awards, honoring outstanding fifth grade students who have demonstrated exemplary citizenship and leadership, as well as demonstrating the core values of the Escambia County School District.
This was the 28th year that WSRE hosted this event, originally in partnership with the Greater Escambia Community Foundation and now in partnership with the Escambia County Principals Association, which raised the funds to purchase bicycles and also coordinated the event.
Each Shining Star student received a certificate and a brand-new bicycle.
The 2026 Shining Stars are:
- A. K. Suter Elementary — Saanvika Gampa
- Bellview Elementary — Veronika Yasenovska
- Beulah Elementary — Alyson Woods
- Blue Angels Elementary — Dominic Jackson
- Bratt Elementary — Lane Stuart
- Brentwood Elementary — Jameson Manni
- Byrneville Elementary — Kipton Little
- C.A. Weis Elementary — Za’Riyah Goble
- Cordova Park Elementary — Maren Fox
- Ensley Elementary — Malia Newberry
- Ferry Pass Elementary — Emma Smith
- Global Learning Academy — Zy’Tranna Mitchell
- Hellen Caro Elementary — Marlie Walters
- Holm Elementary — Brooklyn Hines
- Jim Allen Elementary — Elaine Ladieu
- Kingsfield Elementary — Alessa Zavala
- L.D McArthur Elementary — Amelia Yepishin
- Lincoln Park Elementary — Fabian Coronado
- Lipscomb Elementary — Jeffery Mensah
- Longleaf Elementary — Shanell English
- Molino Park Elementary — Ella Campbell
- Montclair Elementary — Liam Lionheart
- Myrtle Grove Elementary — Khloe Cobb
- N.B. Cook Elementary — Weston Berry
- Navy Point Elementary — Auburn Haruguchi
- O.J. Semmes Elementary — Tanayia Milton
- Oakcrest Elementary — Angela Austria
- Pensacola Beach Elementary — Olivia McPherson
- Pine Meadow Elementary — Nolan Spencer
- Pleasant Grove Elementary — Logan Dunlap
- Scenic Heights Elementary — Janae Kisor
- Sherwood Elementary — David Contreras Casteneda
- Warrington Elementary — Jakobi Henry
- West Pensacola Elementary — Lluany Jimenez-Zebadua
Photos courtesy WSRE for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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