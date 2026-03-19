Aggie Classic Scores; Pace To Host Yukon For Title; Tate With Walk-Off Win

The field is set for the final day of the 2026 Aggie Classic on Thursday.

Pace will host Yukon (OK) at 7 p.m. for the Aggie Classic Championship at Pace High School.

Other Thursday games are:

Tate High School

Christ Presbyterian (TN) vs. Bixby (OK) 4 p.m.

Tate vs. Blanchard (OK) 7 p.m.

Gulf Breeze High School

Gulf Breeze vs Broken Arrow (OK) 7 p.m.

Pensacola Catholic High School

W.S. Neal (AL) vs. Claremore (OK) 4 p.m.

Pensacola Catholic vs. Union (OK) 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 Scores

Tate 6, Claremore (OK) 5

Pace 11, Blanchard (OK) 0

Yukon (OK) 8, Gulf Breeze 1

W.S. Neal (AL) 7, Union (OK) 5

Broken Arrow (OK) 5, Christ Presbyterian (TN) 4

Pensacola Catholic 6, Bixby (OK) 4

Tate 6, Claremore (OK) 5

The Tate Aggies walked off with a 6-5 win over the the Claremore (OK) Zebras on Wednesday night at Tate.

In the bottom of the seventh and tied at five, the Aggies scored on an error.

Clayton earned the win for Tate, giving up no hits and not runs in one-third of an inning, striking out one and walking none. Brady opened the game for Tate, surrendering seven hits and five runs (four earned) in six and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking 11.

At the plate, Griffin Cook went 3-4 with three RBIs, and Evan Taylor went 2-4 for the Aggies. Cade McNair added one hit.

Tuesday, March 17 Scores

Tate 5, Broken Arrow (OK) 2

Pace 11, Claremore (OK) 1

Yukon (12) W.S. Neal (AL) 2

Gulf Breeze 9, vs Bixby ( OK) 8

Blanchard (OK) 5, Pensacola Catholic 4

Christ Presbyterian (TN) 11, Union (OK) 1

Monday, March 16 Scores