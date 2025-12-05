Escambia County Donates Trees To Kingsfield Elementary For Playground Shade

The Escambia County Natural Resources Management Department recently donated and planted 14 native canopy trees at Kingsfield Elementary School in Cantonment, providing students with additional shade for the school’s playground.

The trees will give students a cooler, more comfortable playtime area, along with providing a wide range of environmental and aesthetic benefits. The project was funded through the county’s Tree Mitigation Fund, which supports planting trees on public property.

“I’m so thankful that we are the recipients of such an amazing gift,” said Quinn Evans, Principal of Kingsfield Elementary School. “Kingsfield Elementary’s landscape will be forever changed and we are truly grateful.”

“I’m excited that we were able to partner with Kingsfield Elementary to provide these 14 trees and give students a more comfortable playground area, which is especially important during the warmer months,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “Any opportunity to give back to our community, especially to our children, is truly what public service is all about. I hope Kingsfield students will enjoy their new playground shade for many years to come.”

In addition to offering shade and reducing ambient air temperatures, trees help lessen stormwater runoff, which can mitigate flooding in surrounding areas. For the schoolyard, the county selected deciduous trees. This choice will reduce summer heat, making outdoor activities more pleasant for children. In winter, when the trees shed their leaves, the sun will naturally warm the playground.

“This is a great example of how thoughtful planning can improve both the environment and the quality of life for our students and citizens,” County Arborist Jimmie Jarratt said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.