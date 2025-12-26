Warm Weather Continues Through Sunday

December 26, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Widespread dense fog, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 