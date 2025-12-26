Warm Weather Continues Through Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Widespread dense fog, mainly after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.