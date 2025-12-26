Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Charges Of Drug Adulteration, Mail Fraud And Wire Fraud

December 26, 2025

An Escambia County man has been indicted on federal charges of drug adulteration, wire fraud, and mail fraud.

Scott Robinson, 51, was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with two counts of drug adulteration, two counts of mail fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.

Trial is set for January 20, 2026, before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II. If convicted, Robinson faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher C. Patterson is prosecuting the case.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 