Escambia Man Indicted On Federal Charges Of Drug Adulteration, Mail Fraud And Wire Fraud

An Escambia County man has been indicted on federal charges of drug adulteration, wire fraud, and mail fraud.

Scott Robinson, 51, was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with two counts of drug adulteration, two counts of mail fraud, and two counts of wire fraud.

Trial is set for January 20, 2026, before United States District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, II. If convicted, Robinson faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher C. Patterson is prosecuting the case.