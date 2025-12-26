Five Die In Three Baldwin County Wrecks, Two Involving Atmore Residents

The past few days have been deadly on roadways in Baldwin County with five fatalities in three crashes, including two wrecks that involved Atmore residents.

Triple Fatal

A two-vehicle crash that occurred about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday claimed three lives.

Simon Hadley, 84, of Bay Minette, was critically injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with the 2026 Kia Niro, driven by Amaya H. Williams, 21, of Albany, Ga. Amaya Williams and Keithrick Williams, 49, of Auburn, a passenger of the Kia, were fatally injured in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Hadley was transported to North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette where he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred on I-65 near the 39 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Stapleton.

Christmas Eve Fatal

A two-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Christmas Even claimed the life of an Axis, Alabama, man. Gary W. Jordan, 48, was fatally injured when the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R7 motorcycle he was operating was struck by the 2022 Hyundai Sonata driven by Jemalra Williams, 21, Atmore. Jordan was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was injured and transported to North Baldwin Hospital in Bay Minette for treatment.

The crash occurred on I-65 near the 43 mile market, about nine miles north of Bay Minette.

Flat Tire Fatal

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:48 p.m. Tuesday claimed the life of a Bay Minette man. Leo Mitchell, Jr., 41, was fatally injured when the 2016 Toyota Camry that he was sitting in was struck by the 2018 Ford F150 driven by Jaxon T. Singleton, 21, of Atmore. The Camry was stationary in the roadway with a flat tire at the time of the initial collision.

Mitchell was pronounced deceased at the scene. Singleton was not injured during the course of the crash.

The crash occurred on Alabama 225 near the 6 mile marker, about seven miles north of Spanish Fort, Alabama, city limits,