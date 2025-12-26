Escambia Public Schools Collect Near 12 Tons Of Food For Manna

An Escambia County Public Schools food drive for Manna Food Pantries collected nearly 12 tons of non-perishable food items for those in need in Escambia County.

This year’s drive collected 23,557 pounds of food for Manna’s food pantry – the equivalent of 27,844 meals to our neighbors in need. Under the direction of ECPS’s Office of Community Involvement, and in conjunction with the District’s Warehouse Services department, Escambia County schools and district offices were able to deliver 29 pallets of boxes filled with food to Manna before the Christmas break.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.