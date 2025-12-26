Escambia Public Schools Collect Near 12 Tons Of Food For Manna

December 26, 2025

An Escambia County Public Schools food drive for Manna Food Pantries collected nearly 12 tons of non-perishable food items for those in need in Escambia County.

This year’s drive collected 23,557 pounds of food for Manna’s food pantry – the equivalent of 27,844 meals to our neighbors in need.  Under the direction of ECPS’s Office of Community Involvement, and in conjunction with the District’s Warehouse Services department, Escambia County schools and district offices were able to deliver 29 pallets of boxes filled with food to Manna before the Christmas break.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 