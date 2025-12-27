Highs In The Middle 70s For The Weekend, Cooling Off Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Areas of fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.