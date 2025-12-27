Highs In The Middle 70s For The Weekend, Cooling Off Monday

December 27, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Areas of fog after 11pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Areas of fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 