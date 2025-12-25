Teacher Crochets Special Christmas Gifts For Her Fourth Graders

December 25, 2025

Fourth graders in teacher Brianna Smith’s class at Byrneville Elementary School received a very special Christmas gift.

Months ago, she gave each of them a coloring page with a simple task — color a hat with the color or colors they wanted. Then she went to work.

Brianna went to work with her crochet hook, bringing each hat to life, one stitch at a time.

The students read the book “The Hat” by Jan Brett, and Brianna presented each with their gift.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 