Teacher Crochets Special Christmas Gifts For Her Fourth Graders

Fourth graders in teacher Brianna Smith’s class at Byrneville Elementary School received a very special Christmas gift.

Months ago, she gave each of them a coloring page with a simple task — color a hat with the color or colors they wanted. Then she went to work.

Brianna went to work with her crochet hook, bringing each hat to life, one stitch at a time.

The students read the book “The Hat” by Jan Brett, and Brianna presented each with their gift.

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.