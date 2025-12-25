Teacher Crochets Special Christmas Gifts For Her Fourth Graders
December 25, 2025
Fourth graders in teacher Brianna Smith’s class at Byrneville Elementary School received a very special Christmas gift.
Months ago, she gave each of them a coloring page with a simple task — color a hat with the color or colors they wanted. Then she went to work.
Brianna went to work with her crochet hook, bringing each hat to life, one stitch at a time.
The students read the book “The Hat” by Jan Brett, and Brianna presented each with their gift.
For more photos, click here.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments