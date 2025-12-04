Cantonment Man Charged With Stealing $104K While Working As Brinks Driver

Authorities have arrested former Brinks Security driver Brian Anson Miller in connection with the theft of over $100,000 in cash from an armored transport firm. The security company reported the missing funds on November 29, quickly led to the arrest of the 35-year-old Cantonment resident.

He was charged with first degree felony grand theft over $100,000. He was released on a $50,000 bond.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident dates back to November 21, when a bag containing $104,000—intended for an ATM delivery—was mistakenly placed into the delivery bin assigned to Miller. The bag, which contained bundles of $20 bills, was not logged into Miller’s electronic route manifest.

Surveillance video evidence, reviewed by company security officials, reportedly shows Miller taking possession of the unlogged bag, in addition to his assigned four bags, before leaving the facility in an armored truck on his route. The manager told deputies that the extra bag was placed in Miller’s bin due to the incompetence of another employee with no criminal intent.

The report details that Miller abruptly aborted his scheduled route in the Panama City area after making only three stops. On his return trip to the company’s Davis Highway facility, he made an unauthorized, 11-minute stop at an I-10 rest area.

Video footage from inside the armored truck allegedly shows Miller exiting the vehicle with a large, company-issued cash transport bag. Upon re-entering, he was seen removing a personal backpack from the transport bag. Security officials noted the backpack appeared “full and heavy” and that Miller then stuffed a jacket into the top of the bag.

Upon returning to the Brinks facility on Davis Highway, Miller checked in only four of the five bags, and was reportedly seen setting the newly filled backpack to the side before transporting it to his personal vehicle. A branch manager later confirmed she did not search the opaque backpack, as company policy dictates for all employees leaving the area.

Miller resigned from his position over the weekend following the theft, sending a message to his supervisor and tossing his uniforms over the facility fence, the report states.

After security contacted Miller on November 29 regarding the missing money, he immediately terminated the phone call and refused subsequent attempts at contact, the report states. Deputies located Miller leaving his home off WEst Roberts Road and initiated a traffic stop.

During a search following the arrest, deputies seized $1,060 in cash from Miller, consisting mostly of $20 bills, which officials say is consistent with the stolen currency. Miller was read his rights and denied any involvement, claiming the stop was merely to use the restroom and that the company frequently misplaces money. He subsequently requested an attorney.