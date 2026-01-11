Felony Charge For Molino Man After Alleged Domestic Battery In Local Roadway

A Century man was charged after a domestic dispute that reportedly escalated into a physical confrontation in the middle of a local roadway.

Danielle Kaprice Burt, 40, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor battery (domestic violence).

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery complaint near the intersection of Highway 4A and Backwoods Road in Century. According to the arrest report, the incident began when the suspect’s girlfriend arrived in the area to ask him for money for a food order that was more expensive than she could afford.

The victim told deputies she encountered another woman on the road who claimed she had just left the suspect’s home. When the suspect arrived at the scene in a black pickup truck, an argument ensued. The victim alleged that Burt charged at her, grabbed her by the throat, and pushed her to the ground, causing her to strike her head on the pavement.

The report states Burt then got on top of the victim, punched her several times, and choked her to the point that she lost the ability to breathe. The account was corroborated by the other woman present and a young child who was in the victim’s vehicle.

Responding deputies observed a mark on the victim’s neck and ground debris on her face and head covering, which they noted was consistent with her statement.

Burt initially told deputies the second encounter was verbal only and that everyone stayed in their vehicles. However, he later claimed the victim attacked him through his truck door and that he pushed her to the ground in self-defense. Deputies noted that Burt’s timeline of events did not align with his own 911 call log or the path the reporting officer took while responding to the scene.

Burt was booked into the Escambia County Jail and is being held with no bond per Florida Statute. He is scheduled for a circuit court appearance on January 30, 2026