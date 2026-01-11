Northview High Alum Earns Doctorate In Intelligent Systems And Robotics

January 11, 2026

Lawrence Dale Perkins recently earned his Ph.D. in Intelligent Systems and Robotics from the University of West Florida in conjunction with the Institute for Human and Machine Cognition.

The 1999 graduate of Northview High School also attended Bratt Elementary and Ernest Ward Middle schools. He earned a dual bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering in 2005 as well as a master’s in Industrial and Systems Engineering in 2007 from UWF.

Perkins is currently an electronics engineer for the U.S. Air Force and a recipient of the Department of Defense SMART Scholarship. His doctoral dissertation was titled “A Predictive Model for Understanding and Enhancing Scalability of Human-Multi-Agent Team.”

Dale is the son of son of William and Betsy Perkins of Oak Grove.

NorthEscambia.com photo (above) and submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com (below), click to enlarge.

