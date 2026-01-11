ECSO Investigation Determines No Foul Play In Death of Man Found Near Jim Allen Elementary

January 11, 2026

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation has confirmed that there was no foul play involved in the death of a man whose body was found December 15 in a wooded area off Eden Lane and Highway 95A, across the railroad tracks from Jim Allen Elementary School.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s office, the 56-year-old man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He had been reported missing  two weeks prior on December 1 from the area of Olive Road and Cody Lane.

The investigation was conducted by the ECSO and the District 1 Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pictured: A body was found not far from Jim Allen Elementary School on December 15. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

