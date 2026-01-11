Century Dollar General Manager Sentenced On Grand Theft Charge

The manager of a Dollar General in Century has been sentenced on charges related to the theft of store deposits totaling almost $8,000.

Dollar General Loss Prevention reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that store manager Casey Leigh Rice failed to turn in deposits. Dollar General reported that deposits of $5,514.13 and another for $2,485.65 between October 2 and October 4, 2025, were recovered from her purse, according to an arrest report. The Dollar General loss prevention employee told deputies that Rice admitted to stealing the deposits in a written statement.

She was charged with grand theft between $5,000 and $10,000, with the State Attorney’s Office stating the thefts occurred in the period of October 2-9, 2025.

Rice pleaded no contest in Escambia County Circuit Court and adjudication was withheld by Judge John Miller.

Rice was sentenced to 24 months probation, and ordered to pay $669 in court costs, public defender and other fees. She was also ordered to make restitution to Dollar General in an amount to be determined within 90 days. Her monthly probation cost of $52 will be waived for each month that restitution is paid.

Rice told deputies that she “has been struggling with money, because her car broke down,” the arrest report states. Her additional statements were redacted from the arrest report.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, Rice was manager of the Dollar General at 7731 North Century Boulevard, near Highway 4A, at the time of her arrest.