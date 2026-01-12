Cantonment Man Charged With Attempted Homicide For Shooting Into A Vehicle Outside A McDonald’s

January 12, 2026

A 48-year-old Cantonment man is charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting  at a woman in her vehicle outside an Escambia County McDonald’s.

Quincy Jerrell Hollins was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges including attempted homicide, firing a weapon into a vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, criminal mischief with property damage, and violating a domestic violence injunction. He remains in jail Monday morning without bond.

About 9 a.m. on January 7, Hollins approached the victim’s car at the McDonald’s at Michigan Avenue and Mobile Highway and fired one shot, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The shot missed the victim, who went across the road to Publix and called for help. She was not injured.

Hollins was arrested in Santa Rosa County and extradited to Escambia County.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 