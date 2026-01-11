Florida Gas Prices On 10-Day Downward Trend

Florida gas prices declined 17 cents per gallon in the past 10 days, according to AAA.

Sunday’s state average was $2.69 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 2021, 14 cents less than a week ago, 17 cents less than last month, and cents less than a year ago.

In Escambia County, the average was $2.55 per gallon on Sunday. In Pensacola, a low of $2.35 was available at about a dozen stations in the Pensacola metro. Sunday night, the low price in North Escambia was $2.46 at stations on South Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.