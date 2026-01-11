Biting North Winds Kick Off A Chilly Work Week

A blast of chilly winter air will settle over the region to start the week, bringing bright sunshine but keeping afternoon highs in the 50s. Lows will dip to near freezing Sunday and Monday nights before a slight warming trend begins Tuesday. A weak system brings a small chance of showers midweek, followed by a crisp, sunny conclusion to the work week.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.