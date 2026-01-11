Winter Returns As Colder Weather Settles In For The Week

January 11, 2026

Chilly air is set to settle over the North Escambia area as a series of dry cold fronts move through this week. While sunshine will be plentiful on Monday and Tuesday, residents should prepare for a freezing start with wind chills dipping into the 20s. A weak system brings a slight chance of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, followed by a breezy, much colder Thursday. Another slight chance of rain returns for the weekend before clearing out by Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

