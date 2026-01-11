Ascend Cares Volunteers Start Work On New Roy Hyatt Sensory Trail

Volunteers from Ascend Cares participated in a work day on Friday at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center.

They helped start construction of the new Roy Hyatt Sensory Trail. They worked on “Windows to the Wind,” a “Whirling Wind Station,” “Crunch Trail,” a huge xylophone, a human-sized bamboo wind chime, and a natural wood binocular station.

The Ascend volunteers will return to Roy Hyatt this week to complete the project.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.