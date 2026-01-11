Escambia Man Charged For Fatal Stabbing Triggered By Dispute About Wine

January 11, 2026

An Escambia County man has been charged for a fatal stabbing late Thursday night.

Henry S. Shoemaker, 51, was arrested on Friday for second degree homicide and booked into the Escambia County Jail where he remains without bond.

The victim was stabbed in the 100 block of Moreno Court and transported to the hospital where he later died. Witnesses said the incident began with a disagreement that escalated into yelling and a fight that ended with the victim stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen.

“The fight was over wine,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “Who took the wine? Who drank the wine? Something about wine.”

Shoemaker was found hiding under a bed in a neighboring apartment.

Written by William Reynolds 

 