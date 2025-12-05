West Hope Drive To Close Next Week

Beginning the week of Monday, December 8, West Hope Drive will be closed at North Palafox Street in Escambia County to allow crews to complete drainage work..

During the closure, traffic on North Palafox Street will be detoured to Tower Drive to reach Pittman Avenue. West Hope Drive and Pittman Avenue south of Tower Drive will be open to local traffic only.

The speed limit is reduced to 35 mph on North Palafox Street, and signage will be in place to direct drivers through the detour

This work is part of a $236 million construction project designed to improve safety and increase capacity for the 62,000 drivers who travel the I-10 at U.S. 29 interchange daily. The overall project is scheduled for completion in 2030.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.