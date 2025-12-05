County Truck Snags Power Line And Burns, Closing Beulah Road
December 5, 2025
Beulah Road south of I-10 was closed Friday morning near Isaacs Lane due to downed power lines and a truck fire.
Escambia County Fire Rescue said the top of a power pole snapped off and caused a live power line to hang low over the roadway. An Escambia County transfer truck from the Perdido Landfill hit the line at approximately 6:45 a.m. The driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle and was not injured.The truck was a total loss.
Escambia County Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and FPL responded.
Mercifully someone got out safely. It was getting too sad how many people are injured on our roadways lately.