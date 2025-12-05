County Truck Snags Power Line And Burns, Closing Beulah Road

December 5, 2025

Beulah Road south of I-10 was closed Friday morning near Isaacs Lane due to downed power lines and a truck fire.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said the top of a power pole snapped off and caused a live power line to hang low over the roadway. An Escambia County transfer truck from the Perdido Landfill hit the line at approximately 6:45 a.m. The driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle and was not injured.The truck was a total loss.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and FPL responded.

  1. Carolyn Bramblett on December 5th, 2025 9:54 am

    Mercifully someone got out safely. It was getting too sad how many people are injured on our roadways lately.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 