County Truck Snags Power Line And Burns, Closing Beulah Road

Beulah Road south of I-10 was closed Friday morning near Isaacs Lane due to downed power lines and a truck fire.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said the top of a power pole snapped off and caused a live power line to hang low over the roadway. An Escambia County transfer truck from the Perdido Landfill hit the line at approximately 6:45 a.m. The driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle and was not injured.The truck was a total loss.

Escambia County Fire Rescue, Florida Highway Patrol, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and FPL responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.