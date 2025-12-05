Rain, Rain, Won’t Go Away

December 5, 2025

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Pictured: A rainy night Thursday night at Nadine McCaw Park in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

