Aubrey Hadley’s RBIs Helps Propel Lady Chiefs Over WFHS; NHS Baseball Beats EHS

SOFTBALL

Northview 7, West Florida 2

Four RBIs from Aubrey Hadley help lead the Northview Lady Chiefs to a 7-2 win over the West Florida Jaguars on Tuesday night in Pensacola.

Hadley had a three-run triple in the fourth inning as she went 1-2 on the night.

Mikayla McAnally was in the circle first for the Chiefs, giving up one hit and no runs in five innings, walking one and striking out five. Peyton Woman surrendered five hits and two earned runs in two innings, striking out one.

Addysen Bolen, Riley Brooks, and Kylie Langham each added two hits for the Lady Chiefs.

BASEBALL

Northview 3, Escambia 1

The Northview Chiefs beat the Escambia Gators 3-1 on the road Tuesday night.

Bryant Mason earned the win for Northview, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out nine and walking three in five innings. Jack Boutwell was on the mound for two innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run, walking two and striking out one.

At the plate, Mason went 3-4. Jase Portwood, Jackson Bridges, and Kobi Fiorenti each added a hit.