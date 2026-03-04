Aubrey Hadley’s RBIs Helps Propel Lady Chiefs Over WFHS; NHS Baseball Beats EHS

March 4, 2026

SOFTBALL

Northview 7, West Florida 2

Four RBIs from Aubrey Hadley help lead the Northview Lady Chiefs to a 7-2 win over the West Florida Jaguars on Tuesday night in Pensacola.

Hadley had a three-run triple in the fourth inning as she went 1-2 on the night.

Mikayla McAnally was in the circle first for the Chiefs, giving up one hit and no runs in five innings, walking one and striking out five. Peyton Woman surrendered five hits and two earned runs in two innings, striking out one.

Addysen Bolen, Riley Brooks, and Kylie Langham each added two hits for the Lady Chiefs.

BASEBALL

Northview 3, Escambia 1

The Northview Chiefs beat the Escambia Gators 3-1 on the road Tuesday night.

Bryant Mason earned the win for Northview, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out nine and walking three in five innings. Jack Boutwell was on the mound for two innings, allowing two hits, one unearned run, walking two and striking out one.

At the plate, Mason went 3-4. Jase Portwood, Jackson Bridges, and Kobi Fiorenti each added a hit.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 