Trash Fire Reignites, Destroys Flomaton Workshop And Tractors

Fire destroyed a freestanding workshop near Flomaton on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Twin Bridges Road, just off Highway 31 east of the Flomaton town limits.

According to Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton, the fire destroyed the workshop, two tractors and a zero turn mower. He said the blaze was believed to be caused by a Sunday trash fire that smoldered, reignited and spread on Monday.

There were no injuries.

The Flomaton Fire Department, McCall Volunteer Fire Department and the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with Newman’s Ambulance.

