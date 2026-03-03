It’s Book Fair Week At Bratt Elementary; Every Student Able TO Shop With PTA Support

t’s Scholastic Book Fair week at Bratt Elementary School, and every student will have a chance to shop thanks to the Bratt PTA.

Family shopping time is available Tuesday during scheduled grade-level times, and Wednesday after school from 2:15 until 3:15 p.m. All students will be able to shop thanks to the Bratt PTA providing $5 Bratt Bulldog Bucks.

Families are encouraged to set up a Scholastic Book Fair eWallet.

