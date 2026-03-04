Spring-Like Warmth Holds Firm As Highs Hit The 80s

The North Escambia area is looking at a warm and increasingly humid stretch as we move through early March. While Wednesday remains mostly sunny with highs touching 80 degrees, a gradual increase in cloud cover and moisture will bring daily slight chances for showers and thunderstorms starting Thursday afternoon. The most significant chance for rain arrives Friday with a 40% chance of precipitation and breezy south winds. High temperatures will consistently hover in the low 80s through the weekend and into early next week, with overnight lows staying mild in the 60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.