Reminder: Barth, Molino Neighborhood Cleanup Day Is Wednesday

A neighborhood cleanup for residents in a portion of Barth and Molino will take place Wednesday, March 4. All items for pickup at the curb by 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected. Residents who live in the targeted area will have received a postcard in the mail with more information.

Items eligible for removal include:

Household appliances and electronics

Household junk and debris

Bicycles and toys

Old furniture and mattresses

Barbecue grills

Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)

Tires (limit 10 per household)

Yard debris (tree cuttings, branches, etc.)

Items not eligible for removal include:

Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)

Explosives or ammunition

Auto parts

Dirt or sod

Vehicles or vessels

55-gallon drums of fluids

During neighborhood cleanups, crew members and volunteers visit different neighborhoods in the county to remove a variety of debris and waste free of charge.

Contact the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency at 850-595-3217 or cra@myescambia.com for questions about the cleanup.

Upcoming North Escambia area cleanups will be Wednesday, March 18 in Quintette, Wednesday, April 15 in Cottage Hill