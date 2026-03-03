Escambia County Man Charged With Threatening President Donald Trump

An Escambia County man has been charged for making criminal threats against President Donald Trump.

Markus Edward Hamlett, 46, was indicted in federal court on one count of threatening the president of the United States.

According to federal court documents, Hamlett made threats to the life of President Donald Trump via emails, phone calls, and in person.

The U.S. Secret Service said those emails included statements such as “I’m planning on murdering Donald trump,” and “He’s VERY dangerous and I’ll stop at nothing to stop him”.

He was first detained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Lakeview Center under the Baker Act for evaluation. At Lakeview, he reportedly made numerous verbal statements to the intake staff at the facility, threatening to take the life of President Trump.

When Secret Service agents arrived at Lakeview the following day, Hamlett “stated he had been waiting a long time to speak with us. He stated, ‘I have been sending emails and making phone calls for a year trying to get arrested.’,” according to court documents.

Records show he was also arrested in October 2025 in California for threats against the president after allegedly making a 911 call and advising that he had “a great plan to assassinate Donald Trump.”

If convicted, Hamlett faces up to five years’ imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. His trial is set for April 6.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher C. Patterson.

Pictured: According to a U.S. Secret Service affidavit obtained by NorthEscambia.com, Markus Edward Hamlett sent the emails (above) in regards to President Donald Trump, and submitted an additional threat one the CIA website (below).