Walnut Hill Man Charged With Alleged Hammer Assault

A Walnut Hill man was charged with the alleged battery of a female relative.

Gary Glenn Roley, 55, was charged with second degree felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor battery, all domestic violence related. He was later released on a $17,500 bond.

Deputies responded to the home after emergency dispatch advised that a woman had called stating a male was going to murder her with a hammer . Upon arrival, the responding deputy heard the victim’s cries for help and made an unannounced entry into the home, where he discovered Roley and the victim on the floor near a doorway . The deputy drew his agency issued firearm, and Roley was immediately detained and placed in a patrol vehicle without incident .

According to an arrest report, the investigation revealed that an argument began in the living room and escalated after the victim allegedly tossed a French fry at Roley. Roley reportedly became angry and threw two heavy metal barstools at her, causing the victim to flee and lock herself in the laundry room.

Deputies said Roley then retrieved a hammer and began beating on the door to reach her . While forcing his arm through the door, Roley struck the victim with the hammer at least twice before entering the room to punch, kick, and pull her hair.

Responding officers noted that the victim had blood on her arms, face, and clothing, and she appeared to have difficulty using her right arm . Deputies also observed broken drywall, a damaged door, and a hammer on the laundry room floor .

Roley told deputies that he had blood on himself from attempting to force his way through the laundry room door, the report states.