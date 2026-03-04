Evan Taylor’s Third Home Run Of The Night Gives Tate Walk-Off Win Over Crestview

March 4, 2026

Evan Taylor’s third home run of the night gave the Tate Aggies a 7-6 walk-off win over the Crestview Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Tate.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Aggies were down 6-5 when Taylor hit a two-run homer to right field. His other two home runs came in the fourth and sixth innings.

Taylor went 3-4 overall with four RBIs. Kaden Posta and Griffin Cook added two hits each while Conner Dethlefs and Cooper Halfacre had one each.

Conner Dethlefs started on the mound for Tate, giving up three hits and one run in four and one-third innings while striking out four and walking six.

