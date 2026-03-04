Tate Lady Aggies Drop Close One To Gulf Breeze (With Gallery)

The Tate Lady Aggie dropped a close one to the Gulf Breeze Dolphins on Tuesday night at Tate. The Dolphins came out on top 6-5.

The Aggies took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third with an inside-the-park home run from Madison Smillie that scored two runs. Smillie, Kaylie Mitchell and Brelynn Morris each had one hit for the Lady Aggies.

Sarah Mitchell took the loss for Tate in five innings, surrendering five runs and one hit while striking out seven and walking nine. Kaylen Relstab stepped in the circle for two innings of no-hit ball, allowing one unearned run and striking out two.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.