Veterans Services Outreach On Thursday In Molino
March 4, 2026
The Escambia County Veterans Services Office will hold an outreach event on Thursday, March 5 in Molino.
Veterans are invited to discuss veteran benefits with an accredited veteran service officer from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Molino Community Center, 6450 North Highway 95A.
Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge. No appointment is required.
Veterans Services Office staff members will be available to help with topics including reviewing VA benefits, filing a VA claim, and re-evaluating VA disability.
Additional vendors scheduled to part include:
- Escambia County Property Appraiser’s Office
- Legal Services of North Florida
- The Office of Florida State Representative Michelle Salzman, District One
- United Way of West Florida
- Pensacola Vet Center
For more information, call (850) 595-2409 or email VSO@myescambia.com.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
