Escambia Man Sentenced To Decade In Prison On Drug, Firearm Charges

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison on narcotics and firearms charges.

Timothy Lamar McGee, 43, pleaded in federal court for possession of more than 500 grams of cocaine, tetrahydrocannabinol, and marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. He has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

According to documents, law enforcement executed a search warrant at McGee’s residence in September 2024. During a search of the residence, investigators located more than 600 grams of cocaine, more than 300 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol, more than 1,000 grams of marijuana, approximately $32,000 in United States currency, and four firearms.

McGee faced a minimum mandatory term of five years of imprisonment on each charge, to run consecutively, with the possibility of life imprisonment.