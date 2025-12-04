Century Backtracks On Community Center Rental Rate Hike

The Town of Century backtracked on a community center rental rate hike after public pushback and reported decreased usage.

In June, the town council raised the rental rate for a community center to $500 for everyone, including a $150 refundable cleaning deposit, up from a low of $200 with a $100 refundable deposit for churches and nonprofits.

After that, the town reported that usage went down. As we reported last month, organizers of the annual Century-Flomaton Improvement Association (CFIA) told the council that the future of their annual Martin Luther King, Jr. ceremony was at risk due to cost.

After discussion at a workshop this week, the council dropped the rental fee to $350 with a$150 deposit that will be refunded if the facility is clean and undamaged. Security, provided by either the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or a Florida-licensed security company, will be required at the renter’s expense for all events with more than 75 attendees. All renters will be required to sign a hold harmless agreement.

The council also voted to waive the rental fee for the MLK Day event, but still require the $150 refundable deposit and security.

In the future, the town council will consider other rental waivers on a case-by-case basis for nonprofits and governmental agencies, but they’ve decided the deposit and security requirements won’t be waived.

Pictured: Improvements inside the Century Community Center on West Highway 4. The bottom photo shows the yellow walls and moldy ceiling tiles in January 2025. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.