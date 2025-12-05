Burger, Fries And Meth: Molino Man Charged With Drug Trafficking

A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 56-year-old Molino man on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine after deputies reportedly discovered a substantial quantity of the drug concealed in a fast-food bag.

Mark Wayne McDonald, 56, was was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine and remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The incident began when an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a white Nissan Altima on Mobile Highway near Lillian Highway for an inoperable high-beam headlight.

Upon making contact, the reporting officer noted the vehicle’s driver 46-year-old Jesse Joy Grace, was nervous and had an active outstanding warrant.

The passenger, identified as McDonald, was asked to exit the vehicle. According to the arrest report, McDonald was actively clutching bags of food from Whataburger as he spoke with deputies. A subsequent K-9 free air sniff of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert for narcotics.

A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 32 grams (field weight) of crystal rocks, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The illegal substance was located inside a Whataburger bag containing a burger and fries that had been in the suspect’s lap, according to the report. Deputies also located a small amount of fentanyl, burnt tin foil, and various pieces of drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle.

The suspect acknowledged that he had previously used narcotics, stating his drug of choice was methamphetamine, according to the report. However, when questioned about the large quantity of meth found inside the Whataburger bag, he claimed he did not know how it got there.

Grace was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. She remains in the Escambia County Jail after bond was revoked in a previous arrest.