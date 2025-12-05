Santa Visits Century Library, Plans Other Library Stops (With Gallery)

Santa paid a special visit to the Century Branch Library on Thursday.

After a special story and song from Santa, children were able to take photos with him and share their Christmas wish lists before making Christmas crafts.

“Do you make drones?” one child asked. “We make a few of those,” Santa said.

A little boy tested Santa’s beard just to make sure it was real (pictured).

One little girl asked for a teddy bear.

“You will need to love and take care of him,” Santa cautioned.

A couple stopped by to take a photo with Santa, decked out in their Christmas shirts and grinning ear to ear as they showed Santa a photo on their phone of their new grandbaby.

Kids asked for gifts that included a robot dinosaur, Power Wheels, a Lego train, a giant Squishmallow, a computer with a desk and chair, Star Wars clothes, a monster truck along with an excavator, loader, and dump truck, and a VR headset.

“I want a toy dog,” one girl said. “I will give it to my toy cat.”

“They’ve got little hearts, so you’ve got to take care of them,” the Jolly Old Elf said. “They love just like you.”

And what does Santa want for Christmas? A young lady just had to know.

“I probably need socks after all the trips around the world,” he said. “And maybe a board game to play with Mrs. Claus and the elves.”

Santa has several other visits planned to other West Florida Public Library locations:

Molino Library

Thursday, December 19, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Bellview Library

Tuesday, December 17, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Tryon Library

Thursday, December 19, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Pensacola Library

Wednesday, December 18, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 21, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Southwest Library

Friday, December 20, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Westside Library

Thursday, December 12, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

