Julianne Johnson ‘Julie’ Quimby

December 5, 2025

Julianne Johnson “Julie” Quimby, age 86, of Atmore, AL went home December 1, 2025, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her two loving sons, Robby & Toby Quimby, whom she deeply missed. Julie was born on August 16, 1939, to Julius and Sybil Johnson.

Julie was a graduate of Monroe County High School, class of 1957. Upon graduating from high school, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a proud member of the Dixie Darlings and served as the feature twirler for the Pride of Mississippi Marching Band. She later married her sweetheart, Robert Quimby. After her husband graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science, they purchased Johnson Funeral Home of Atmore, which is known today as Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home. She was also a proud licensed funeral director in the State of Alabama.

From an early age, she developed a deep love for spending time at Pensacola Beach. A love that she later passed down to her family and friends, where they spent quality time together laughing, catching up, and overall just enjoying quality time together.

Julie loved her family and friends the most, but her first love was Elvis Presley.

Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Sybil Johnson, her brother, John Romallis “Johnny” Johnson, and her two sons, Robert Lawrence “Robby” Quimby and Thomas Wilton “Toby” Quimby.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Robert E. “Bobby” Quimby, her daughter in laws, Maggie Quimby and Beth Woodfin, her grandsons, Blake Quimby, Brad Quimby (Samantha Roux), and Bryant Quimby, her granddaughter Lauren (Nestor) Sanchez, her great grandson, Myles Quimby, her great granddaughter, Soraya Sanchez, her nieces, Jennifer (Peter) Johnson Fruin and Tara (Paul) Johnson Elliott, and numerous family and friends.

Graveside service will be held Friday, December 5, 2025 at 2:30 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Blake Quimby, Brad Quimby, Bryant Quimby, Peter Fruin, Paul Elliott and Robert Woodfin.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Methodist Church of Atmore “More Than Bricks”

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 