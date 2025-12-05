Julianne Johnson ‘Julie’ Quimby

Julianne Johnson “Julie” Quimby, age 86, of Atmore, AL went home December 1, 2025, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her two loving sons, Robby & Toby Quimby, whom she deeply missed. Julie was born on August 16, 1939, to Julius and Sybil Johnson.

Julie was a graduate of Monroe County High School, class of 1957. Upon graduating from high school, she attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where she was a proud member of the Dixie Darlings and served as the feature twirler for the Pride of Mississippi Marching Band. She later married her sweetheart, Robert Quimby. After her husband graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science, they purchased Johnson Funeral Home of Atmore, which is known today as Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home. She was also a proud licensed funeral director in the State of Alabama.

From an early age, she developed a deep love for spending time at Pensacola Beach. A love that she later passed down to her family and friends, where they spent quality time together laughing, catching up, and overall just enjoying quality time together.

Julie loved her family and friends the most, but her first love was Elvis Presley.

Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Sybil Johnson, her brother, John Romallis “Johnny” Johnson, and her two sons, Robert Lawrence “Robby” Quimby and Thomas Wilton “Toby” Quimby.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, Robert E. “Bobby” Quimby, her daughter in laws, Maggie Quimby and Beth Woodfin, her grandsons, Blake Quimby, Brad Quimby (Samantha Roux), and Bryant Quimby, her granddaughter Lauren (Nestor) Sanchez, her great grandson, Myles Quimby, her great granddaughter, Soraya Sanchez, her nieces, Jennifer (Peter) Johnson Fruin and Tara (Paul) Johnson Elliott, and numerous family and friends.

Graveside service will be held Friday, December 5, 2025 at 2:30 PM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Blake Quimby, Brad Quimby, Bryant Quimby, Peter Fruin, Paul Elliott and Robert Woodfin.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Methodist Church of Atmore “More Than Bricks”

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.