Teens Charged With Killing Girl, 14, In Santa Rosa County Before Burning Her Body

Two Santa Rosa County teens are being bars, charged in the brutal murder of a 14-year old.

Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, have both been charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

On December 1, 14-year-old Danika Troy was reported as a runaway after she was last seen on November 30.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they carried out a plan to shoot Troy and burn her body.

About 11 p.m. on December 2, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office located a burned body in a wooded area off Kimberly Road in Pace. Due to the condition of the body, immediate identification could not be determined.

On December 3, 2025, while conducting further follow up interviews, investigators determined the body was that of Troy and developed Williams and Blevins as suspects. After interviews and examination of evidence, the teens were charged.

Williams and Blevins are currently being held by the Department of Juvenile Justice.