55-Gallon ‘Unknown’ Drums Removed From Century Water Well Site And Destroyed

According to a filing Tuesdaywith the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP), four “unknown substance” 55-gallong drums have been identified, removed from a Century water well site, and destroyed.

In a January 30 warning letter, FDEP cited a possible violation after finding four 55-gallon drums on-site at the town’s Well #1 on Blackmon Street that had been there for at least four years with ” unknown substance” inside.

An account manager for the Layne Christensen Company, said in an email Tuesday to the town and FDEP that samples appeared to be the “same vegetable grade oil that was bailed from Well #1 when it was changed to water lubrication.” The barrels were removed and disposed of properly.

FDEP identified 34 other f potential violations of Florida statutes and codes. Other findings included improper safety equipment, insufficient chlorine in the water, an emergency plan dated 2012, and that laboratory and other data was being falsified. A daily log sheet was pre-filled by the town’s operator with sampling results before the sampling analysis was conducted, FDEP said. The town has hired an attorney to respond to the remainder of the FDEP warning letter.

