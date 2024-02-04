State Inspection Of Century Water System Finds 35 Possible Violations, Including Low Chlorine And Falsification Of Records

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has issued another warning letter to the Town of Century water system, identifying dozens of potential violations of Florida statutes and codes.

The letter was sent to Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. on January 30, following a January 11 sanitary survey inspection.

Findings included improper safety equipment and insufficient chlorine in the water, an emergency plan dated 2012, and 55-gallon drums stored in one well with an unknown substance for at least four years. FDEP also found that sampling, laboratory and other data was being falsified. A daily log sheet was pre-filled by the town’s operator with sampling results before the sampling analysis was conducted, FDEP said. A few of the items have been corrected, according to FDEP. The 55-gallon drums, for instance, contained food-grade oil that was previously used for well lubrication.