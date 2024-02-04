State Inspection Of Century Water System Finds 35 Possible Violations, Including Low Chlorine And Falsification Of Records
February 4, 2024
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has issued another warning letter to the Town of Century water system, identifying dozens of potential violations of Florida statutes and codes.
The letter was sent to Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. on January 30, following a January 11 sanitary survey inspection.
Findings included improper safety equipment and insufficient chlorine in the water, an emergency plan dated 2012, and 55-gallon drums stored in one well with an unknown substance for at least four years. FDEP also found that sampling, laboratory and other data was being falsified. A daily log sheet was pre-filled by the town’s operator with sampling results before the sampling analysis was conducted, FDEP said. A few of the items have been corrected, according to FDEP. The 55-gallon drums, for instance, contained food-grade oil that was previously used for well lubrication.
“Violations of Florida Statutes or administrative rules may result in liability for damages and restoration, and the judicial imposition of civil penalties,” the letter states. “Please be advised that this Warning Letter is part of an agency investigation, preliminary to agency action in accordance with (Florida Statutes).”
For a photo gallery of many of the violations from FDEP, click or tap here.
The Town of Century water system has 893 connections, most in or near the town limits.
The town operates three water wells, identified as follows:
- Well 1 — Blackmon Street
- Well 2 — Henry Street
- Well 3 — Prison (primarily serving only the Century Correctional Institution)
A total of 35 deficiencies were found by FDEP at the three wells, many of them repeat findings:
- Cross-Connection Plan – Cross Connection Control Plan DRAFT provided to the Department.
- C3 Inventory & Testing – At the time of the inspection, the most recent test results for all testable backflow prevention devices required at or for service connections per the systems Cross Connection Control Program were requested for review. No testing records were provided. In addition, the current inventory of backflow protection being required at or for service connections was requested for review. No documentation of inventory was provided.
- Lead & Copper Plan. Not available for review during inspection
- Flow Meter – No record that the calibration of the finished-drinking-water flow meter has been checked. Flowmeter at Well 2 inoperable. Operator stated he is estimating flows at Well 2.
- Safety Equipment – System does not have all required Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) safety equipment at all the plants, or on his person, and the equipment is not regularly tested/maintained according to manufacturers’ recommendations.
- Additional Safety Equipment – System does not have all the required safety equipment. All plants use quicklime, but none have eyewashes or safety showers/drench hoses.
- Security The fence at Well 1 in need of repair. The window to the well storage room at Well 1 is open when the building is unattended. The building/enclosure door(s), at Well 3 are broken and unable to close and lock. Also, glass door at Well 3 is shattered and in need of repair.
- The Emergency Preparedness/Response Plan provided for review during the onsite was outdated. The plan provided was dated 2012 and the most up-to-date revision of the plan was requested for review.
- Monthly Operation Report(s) (MORs) not being submitted.
- Auxiliary Power – Auxiliary power is not being properly exercised.
- Flushing Plan -No written program and no records documenting flushing of 6″ and larger dead-end water mains
- Isolation Valve Exercising – No record of valve exercising for 2022 and 2023. Records indicate valve exercising has not been performed since 2021. System valve exercise plan indicates exercising will be conducted once a year.
- Elevated Storage Tanks for Well 1, 2 & 3 Elevated Storage Tank is due for a washout and full 5-year inspection for structural and coating integrity.
- Insufficient recordkeeping Required System Records are Unavailable.
- No operation and maintenance (O&M) manuals available for Well 2, or Well 3. At Well 1 inspector noted the O&M manuals were extremely weather-damaged and infested with mold. Each Drinking water treatment plant shall have an up-to date O&M manual. The manual shall contain operation and control procedures, and preventive maintenance and repair procedures, for all plant equipment and shall be made available for reference at the plant or at a convenient location near the plant. Bound and indexed equipment manufacturer manuals shall be considered sufficient to meet the requirements of this subsection. O&M manuals were not provided for review during the onsite inspection.
- Well 1 – Four 55-gallon drums on-site for at least 4 years with unknow substance. Sanitary hazard (does not meet setback requirements).
- Well 1 – Well casing is cracked, not sealed, improperly sealed, or improperly vented. Well drop pipe is not properly encased, well drop pipe is resting directly on the well casing, gap at the wellhead and sanitary seal, sanitary seal has unplugged holes. Well piping supported by cinder blocks, and rotting wood-not sealed properly.
- Well 1 visible signs of excessive corrosion
- Well 1 visible signs of excessive lime spillage
- Well 1 – At the time of the inspection, it was noted that the mesh screen on the air release valve on discharge line has a tear/hole.
- Well 1 Loss of chlorine was not telemetered to the operator. During inspection, there was no free chlorine residual at the plant. The operator was not notified of the outage.
- Well 1-Gas chlorine plant was not functioning. Lime injection point clogged/not functioning.
- Well 1 Gas chlorine scales not provided.
- Well 1 and Remote Location Inadequate Chlorine Residual During the inspection, the free chlorine residual, measured at Well 1 and one remote location within the distribution system, was below the minimum required level of 0.2 mg/L. Department personnel conducted additional sampling on 1/24/2024.
- Well 1 Monitoring & Reporting Data Validation. Falsification of sampling, laboratory, or other data. During the inspection the daily log sheet at Well 1 was pre-filled by the operator with sampling results prior to conducting sampling analysis.
- Well 1 and Well 2 – gas chlorine room ventilation fan is non-functional.
- Well 1 and Well 2 Audio-Visual Alarm – No audio-visual alarm for loss of chlorine residual or chlorination capability. No audio-visual alarm for power failure at site where standby power is required.
- Well 2 – Chlorine booster pump leaking
- Well 2 – Inspector noted the pump to waste valve malfunctioned and unable to close resulting in excessive water loss.
- Elevated Storage Tank #1 at Well 1 – Mesh screen shows visible sign of debris. Elevated Storage Tank #2 at Well 3 – The finished water storage is missing the screen on the overflow pipe. The overflow is not at 12 to 24 inches above the ground surface, downward facing, and no drainage inlet structure or splash plate for the discharge is present.
- Booster Pump to Tank 3 leaking
- During inspection Department was unable to view/retrieve Well 3 Logbook although the Well is inactive
- Operator Required Visits – Operator not making the required number of visits to the plants
- Missed Monitoring – Missed 1st set of Lead & Copper sampling; missed annual Disinfection Byproducts; Nitrate/Nitrite monitoring; late submittal for Triennial Sampling for Chemical Monitoring for 2023, missed monitoring for the 2nd set of Synthetic Organic Contaminants.
- Precautionary Boil Water Notice – Failure to notify DEP PBWN 1/17/24, within 24 hours of the occurrence.
For a photo gallery of many of the violations from FDEP, click or tap here.
FDEP Photos/NorthEscambia.com graphics, click to enlarge.
Comments
2 Responses to “State Inspection Of Century Water System Finds 35 Possible Violations, Including Low Chlorine And Falsification Of Records”
This is yet another example of why the State needs to revoke this town charter. The insanity has to stop!
Dear Lord, how long can this continue? There are many things on this that endanger the public. What about our babies, what about our children? Some of these things could also kill town employees! Has the person falsifying state forms been fired?